Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Yug and Vatsal Sheth Cheer for Team India From Home During IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final (View Pics)

"Devgn’s collective roar for Team India, Bring home the trophy," wrote Ajay Devgn while sharing pics on Instagram. So, what do you think who will win, India or Australia?

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 19, 2023 06:08 PM IST

While many Bollywood celebs are currently in Ahmedabad to witness India vs Australia during World Cup 2023 final, the Devgn's preferred to watch the match from home. Well, as Kajol and Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared pics online which see them in Team India jerseys, cheering for India. The photo also features Yug Devgan, Aaman Devgan and Vatsal Sheth. Shah Rukh Khan's Humble Gesture Towards Asha Bhosle During World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Final Match Is Pure Gold (Watch Video).

Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Fam Cheer for Team India:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

    Tags:
    Aaman Devgan Ajay Devgn CWC 2023 CWC 2023 Final CWC 23 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final IND vs AUS WC final India vs Australia India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Kajol Kajol Instagram Team India Vatsal Sheth World Cup 2023 final Yug Devgan
