Taarzan star Vatsal Sheth and Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta are making waves in the media with the exciting news of expecting their second child. The couple's recent Valentine's Day 2025 post sparked speculation, and later Dutta confirmed in an interview with ETimes TV that she's 'excited' about her second pregnancy. In another conversation with Hindustan Times, Vatsal revealed that the news of Ishita's pregnancy took him by surprise. “It came as a surprise, a very-very happy surprise. When Ishita told me about the pregnancy, I was like ‘Oh! Wow'. Samjh nahin aa raha tha. It was such big news for me as a father and once it registered, I was joyful," he shared. The couple, who got married in November 2017, are already parents to a 19-month-old son, Vayu. Dipika Kakar’s Sister-in-Law Saba Ibrahim Announces Pregnancy With Husband Khalid Niaz (Watch Video).

Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Sheth Are Expecting Second Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)