Ajay Devgn produced new film is titled Velle. The makers dropped the first look poster as well as the release date of the flick today (November 17). The movie will star Abhay Deol and Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deon in lead roles. The glimpse of the film via the poster looks colourful as well as fun. Velle releases on December 10 at the theatres.

Velle Poster:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)