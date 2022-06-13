A new picture of Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri has gotten leaked on the internet which sees the two shooting for a song sequence in the pretty locale of Croatia. In the photo, we get to see Tripti in a yellow dress while Vicky lifts and romances her. For the unaware, the duo are abroad shooting for Anand Tiwari’s upcoming romantic comedy. Katrina Kaif Has Funny Reply to Farah Khan’s ‘Vicky Has Found Someone Else’ Hilarious Comment.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by $@M (@samthebestest_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)