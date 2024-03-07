Yodha Song 'Tere Sang Ishq Hua': Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's Love Ballad Sung By Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan Will Soothe Your Soul (Watch Video)

Yodha, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is all set to hit the theatres in March this year. The movie also stars Disha Patani.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 07, 2024 02:28 PM IST

The new song, "Tere Sang Ishq Hua," from the upcoming film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, is out! Sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, the melodious track features the lead pair romancing amidst breathtaking mountain scenery. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the song showcases the fresh pairing's undeniable chemistry. The beautiful lyrics are complemented perfectly by the fitting background music, creating a delightful love ballad. Yodha hits theatres on March 15, so be sure to catch it! Yodha Song ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ Out! Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna’s Heartwarming Chemistry Paired With Vishal Mishra’s Vocals Will Surely Melt Your Hearts (Watch Video).

Watch "Tere Sang Ishq Hua" Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Close
Search

Yodha Song 'Tere Sang Ishq Hua': Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's Love Ballad Sung By Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan Will Soothe Your Soul (Watch Video)

Yodha, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is all set to hit the theatres in March this year. The movie also stars Disha Patani.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 07, 2024 02:28 PM IST

The new song, "Tere Sang Ishq Hua," from the upcoming film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, is out! Sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, the melodious track features the lead pair romancing amidst breathtaking mountain scenery. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the song showcases the fresh pairing's undeniable chemistry. The beautiful lyrics are complemented perfectly by the fitting background music, creating a delightful love ballad. Yodha hits theatres on March 15, so be sure to catch it! Yodha Song ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ Out! Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna’s Heartwarming Chemistry Paired With Vishal Mishra’s Vocals Will Surely Melt Your Hearts (Watch Video).

Watch "Tere Sang Ishq Hua" Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Arijit Singh Disha Patani Karan Johar Neeti Mohan Raashii Khanna Sidharth Malhotra Tere Sang Ishq Hua Yodha Yodha Cast Yodha Movie Yodha Song Yodha Song Tere Sang Ishq Hua
You might also like
Arijit Singh Entertains the Crowd With 'O Maahi' and 'Satranga' Performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gala (Watch Videos)
Bollywood

Arijit Singh Entertains the Crowd With 'O Maahi' and 'Satranga' Performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gala (Watch Videos)
Karan Johar’s Untitled Project Starring Deepika Padukone Put On Indefinite Hold Due to Actress’ Maternity Leave – Reports
Bollywood

Karan Johar’s Untitled Project Starring Deepika Padukone Put On Indefinite Hold Due to Actress’ Maternity Leave – Reports
Yodha Song Yodha Song Tere Sang Ishq Hua
You might also like
Arijit Singh Entertains the Crowd With 'O Maahi' and 'Satranga' Performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gala (Watch Videos)
Bollywood

Arijit Singh Entertains the Crowd With 'O Maahi' and 'Satranga' Performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gala (Watch Videos)
Karan Johar’s Untitled Project Starring Deepika Padukone Put On Indefinite Hold Due to Actress’ Maternity Leave – Reports
Bollywood

Karan Johar’s Untitled Project Starring Deepika Padukone Put On Indefinite Hold Due to Actress’ Maternity Leave – Reports
Showtime OTT Streaming Date: Here’s When and Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy’s Web Series Online!
Bollywood

Showtime OTT Streaming Date: Here’s When and Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy’s Web Series Online!
Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Pritam Wow Crowd with 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' Song at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Celebrations In Jamnagar (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Pritam Wow Crowd with 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' Song at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Celebrations In Jamnagar (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
England vs India
500K+ searches
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
100K+ searches
Devdutt Padikkal
50K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Ben Duckett
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Google Trends Google Trends
England vs India
500K+ searches
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
100K+ searches
Devdutt Padikkal
50K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Ben Duckett
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot