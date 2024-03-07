Yodha Song 'Tere Sang Ishq Hua': Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's Love Ballad Sung By Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan Will Soothe Your Soul (Watch Video)

The new song, "Tere Sang Ishq Hua," from the upcoming film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, is out! Sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, the melodious track features the lead pair romancing amidst breathtaking mountain scenery. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the song showcases the fresh pairing's undeniable chemistry. The beautiful lyrics are complemented perfectly by the fitting background music, creating a delightful love ballad. Yodha hits theatres on March 15, so be sure to catch it! Yodha Song ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ Out! Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna’s Heartwarming Chemistry Paired With Vishal Mishra’s Vocals Will Surely Melt Your Hearts (Watch Video).

Watch "Tere Sang Ishq Hua" Song:

