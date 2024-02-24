Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna are ready to melt your hearts as makers have finally dropped the song "Zindagi Tere Naam" on February 24. The romantic track features Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra sharing a delightful chemistry with soothing vocals from the talented Vishal Mishra, who also composes the music, in the background. The soulful music accompanied by the scenic backdrop and Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's affection-filled moments are a pure spectacle. Yodha is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Yodha Poster Out: Sidharth Malhotra Unveils Gravity-Defying FIRST Look; Teaser for Upcoming Action Film To Be Out on February 19 (Watch Video).

Check Out "Zindagi Tere Naam" Song Here:

