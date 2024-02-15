Since its announcement, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Yodha has generated excitement among fans. On February 15, fans are treated with a first-of-its-kind poster of the upcoming action thriller film. The video features three people diving from the plane and unveiling a massive poster of the lead star, Sidharth Malhotra. The Poster launch also became the first ever Bollywood film poster launch at 13,000 feet. Alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha also features Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. The teaser to the film will be out on February 19, and the film will grace the big screens on March 15, 2024. Yodha: 'First-of-Its-Kind' Poster Reveal of Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer to Unveil on February 15 at THIS Time (Watch Video).

Yodha Grand Poster Reveal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

