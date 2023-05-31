New song "Saanjha" from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been released by the makers today. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the romantic number sees the duo madly in love with each other. The melody highlights the couple's journey - right from dating to getting married. The track has been sung by Sachet Tandon, Shilpa Rao and Sachin- Jigar. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan Reveals What Viewers Can Expect From Her Film With Vicky Kaushal.

Watch "Saanjha" Song:

