Actress Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at a Gurudwara with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa, sparking fresh dating rumours. The duo’s appearance caught fans attention after a video of them leaving the Gurudwara surfaced online. Sara looked elegant in a white suit, while Arjun kept it casual yet stylish. This outing has once again led to speculation about their relationship, especially since they were earlier seen together in Kedarnath. In the viral clip, shared by paparazzo Pallav Paliwal, Arjun was seen getting into the same car with Sara, causing a stir on social media. Fans flooded the comments with heart emojis, adding more heat to the rumours. Sara Ali Khan Calls 'It's a Dream Come True' To Star in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… in Dino’; Trailer Out Now (Watch Video)

