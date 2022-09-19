Zwigato is a film starring Kapil Sharma as a food delivery rider who along with his wife, played by Shahana Goswami, try to navigate the struggles of their life. It shows the daily frustrations he faces as a food delivery employee as he constantly chases incentives. To make ends meet, his wife also gets a job, much to his dismay. Zwigato screened at TIFF and received a positive response. Zwigato: Kapil Sharma's 'Serious' Turn in Video Clip from Nandita Das' Film Impresses Twitterati.

Watch Trailer Here:

