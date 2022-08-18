When it was announced that Nandita Das would direct Kapil Sharma in her next, it came as a surprise to many considering it was a very unconventional combo. Now their collaboration, Zwigato, is heading to TIFF 2022, where it will have its world premiere and the Twitter handle of festival has put up an exclusive clip from the movie, featuring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, on their timeline. Kapil Sharma's serious turn as an actor in the clip left Twitterati impressed, though those who have seen him act in Firangi might not be so surprised. Zwigato at TIFF 2022: Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami’s Film to Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.

This looks interesting! @shahanagoswami fits the character like water in a glass and @KapilSharmaK9 promises to surprise with his serious avatar. Refreshing to see him shedding his funny side. @nanditadas looking forward! https://t.co/KbfYUubb4h — A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) August 17, 2022

This looks just wonderful..and damn I'm curious to see Kapil act. But gotta ask...what the other titles you think they considered? Were Zomiggy or Swigato or Swigomato ever in the running? https://t.co/AdbFZC7qYw — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) August 18, 2022

