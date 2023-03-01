Nandita Das directorial Zwigato's trailer is finally out! Starring Kapil Sharma as the lead in the role of a food delivery guy, the film narrates the problems faced by a food-delivery rider, who works hard to earn bread for his family happy. In the trailer, we see Kapil in non-comic avatar with patriarchal mindset. The movie also stars Shahana Goswami, Gul Panag among others. Zwigato Trailer: Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami's Film By Nandita Das Showcases Everyday Struggles of a Food Delivery Employee (Watch Video).

Watch Zwigato Trailer Below:

