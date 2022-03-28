Ahn Hyo-seop is such a cutie, both on and off the screen. The 26-year-old is garnering love from all quarters courtesy of his fine performance as young and dashing chaebol, Kang Tae-mu in Netflix’s ongoing Korean drama series, Business Proposal. Ahn Hyo-seop continues to charm us with his dazzling smile while posing with his cat in new pics shared on Instagram. While the cat dad is all smiles, the cute kitty chooses to put on a straight yet adorable face! He captioned the post (as translated in English), "Meet the boys today" with emojis of a man's face and a cat face!

Check Ahn Hyo-seop's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 안효섭 (@imhyoseop)

