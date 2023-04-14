Dr Romantic is back for another season with more action and tougher challenges, and it looks better than ever! In the video Dr. Kim, played Han Suk Kyu is heard saying "We can’t end before we even begin. The trauma center. Let’s open it." which means a new chapter will be starting. The new season will release on April 28 at 10 pm KST. Dr Romantic 2's Park Eun Tak and Yoon Ah Reum, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Eun Cheol and Mi Seon - 5 K-drama Second Lead Couples That Are As Adorable As The Main Leads.

Watch Dr Romantic 3 Teaser:

