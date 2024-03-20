Kim Min Kyu, popularly known for his roles in Business Proposal and The Heavenly Idol, is set to enlist in the military next month, that is, April. The actor's agency, Companion Company, revealed that he would enlist as an active-duty soldier on April 1. His agency added, 'Please understand that his enlistment will be held privately to prevent safety incidents due to congestion on site'. NCT’s Taeyong To Enlist for Mandatory Military Service As Active Duty Soldier on April 15.

Kim Min Kyu Announces Military Enlistment Date

