Actress Christina Ricci has said that she was once threatened with legal action for refusing to film a sex scene in a certain way. During The View interview session, The Addams Family actress opens up about certain restrictions during filming and discussed the strides that have been made in Hollywood for young actresses. Ricci didn’t specify which project she was referring to, or who exactly threatened the lawsuit. Christina Ricci To Voice Dr Harleen Quinzel in Harley Quinn & the Joker: Sound Mind Podcast Series.

Check The Tweet Here:

Christina Ricci tells @TheView she was once threatened with a lawsuit for not wanting to do a sex scene in a project. pic.twitter.com/M4UAG3aqu3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 19, 2023

