Ektaa Kapoor shared a press release on social media to announce that she and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from their positions as the head of ALTBalaji. In the official statement shared, it even mentioned, Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of the organisation. She mentioned in her Insta post’s caption, “Will always share ur posts n lend any support needed !” Bigg Boss 16: Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee Lookout For Potential Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast in the House (Watch Video).

ALTBalaji’s New New Chief Business Officer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)