Google has released its top search results for the year 2021 from many categories. Talking about the actors who have been the most searched globally, we have Rust's Alec Baldwin, Pete Davidson, and Bollywood's Aryan Khan making it to the top three. The fourth most searched actor globally happens to be Gina Carano, followed by Armie Hammer. Google Year In Search 2021: Eternals, Black Widow, Dune Among Most Searched Movies Globally.

Most Searched Actors Globally 2021:

