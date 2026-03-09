Elon Musk reacted with a stark "Yikes" on X to a disturbing incident in Surat, Gujarat, where two college friends aged 18 and 20 were found dead in a temple washroom on 7 March 2026. The women, childhood friends and BCom students, allegedly died by suicide after injecting anaesthetic drugs, with syringes recovered at the scene. Police investigations revealed their phones contained searches on ChatGPT, including queries such as "how to commit suicide" and "which drugs are used". The case has sparked widespread concern over AI safeguards for vulnerable users. Musk's one-word response to a viral post highlighting the tragedy quickly amassed millions of views, fuelling global debates on responsible AI development and the risks of unfiltered access to harmful information. Google Gemini Faces Wrongful Death Suit Over Allegations AI Chatbot Coached Florida Man Toward Suicide and Violence.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

