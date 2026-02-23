Popular Indian gaming influencer and content creator Payal Dhare, widely known as "Payal Gaming," recently shared a significant milestone on social media following her meeting with Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. The interaction reportedly took place during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Dhare posted a series of photographs on her social media accounts. This high-profile meeting comes just months after Dhare was the target of a distressing deepfake "MMS viral video" controversy in late 2025. In December, a manipulated video falsely depicting the influencer in an intimate context was circulated online, causing significant reputational harm and sparking a nationwide conversation on the misuse of AI technology. Dhare had addressed the incident firmly at the time, condemning the violation of her privacy and warning of legal action against those responsible for creating and sharing the explicit content. What Is the Deepfake Certificate Payal Gaming Received From Maharashtra Cyber Cell After ‘MMS Video’ Controversy?

Payal Gaming Meets Sundar Pichai

From gaming screens to meeting the man behind Google dreams@sundarpichai What a day! !! pic.twitter.com/e9RJk4jX7A — Payal Gaming (@Payal_Dhaare) February 22, 2026

'What A Day!', Says Payal Gaming After Meeting Sundar Pichai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Dhare (@payalgamingg)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Payal Gaming). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)