Goutam Halder passed away from a cardiac arrest in Kolkata on November 3. The prominent Bengali filmmaker and theater personality was 67 years old. According to The Telegraph India, he was rushed to a private hospital after complaining of chest pain at his Salt Lake residence. Unfortunately, he couldn't be saved, and he passed away on the way to the hospital due to the cardiac arrest. In 2003, he directed his first Bengali film, Bhalo Theko, with actor Vidya Balan in the lead role. Expressing her sorrow over his sudden demise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted a condolence message on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Check Out West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Post Here:

Saddened by the demise of the distinguished film director and theatre personality Goutam Halder. His demise is a great loss to the world of culture. Condolences to his family members and admirers. বিশিষ্ট নাট্য ব্যক্তিত্ব ও চলচ্চিত্র পরিচালক গৌতম হালদারের প্রয়াণে আমি গভীর… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 3, 2023

