British singer-songwriter and actress Lily Allen is at the centre of a major controversy due to a comment she made on BBC's podcast show Miss Me?. On Monday (June 30), the 40-year-old opened up about her experience with abortions. What shocked everyone was that she revealed that she did not recall the number of times she had gone through one. In a clip from the podcast going viral across social media platforms, Lily Allen could be heard telling her co-host Miquita Oliver, "Abortions, I've had a few. But then again, I cant remember exactly how many." She later added, "I can't remember, I think maybe, like I want to say four to five."As a clip from her podcast went viral on the internet, netizens couldn't help but share their thoughts. What shocked them the most was that Lily didn’t seem to show the slightest remorse while confessing it. One user wrote, "The fruits of Feminism. There's no more important role in the world than being a mother," while another said, "She’s not been relevant for years and years. Why is she on the BBC promoting the murder of babies? Disgusting." Other users reminded the singers about the usage of contraceptives. Singer Lily Allen Reveals She ‘Can’t Remember’ How Many Abortions She Has Had Over the Years in Viral Podcast (Watch Video).

Netizens React to Lily Allen’s Controversial Revelation About Her Abortions

🚨LILY ALLEN PROMOTES ABORTION ON THE BBC - She says she can't remember how many she's had before saying 'maybe 4 or 5' - BBC presenter says she's had 5 aswell And all of this is produced by the BBC Why are they so proud of this? pic.twitter.com/UW4oYxsJGw — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) July 3, 2025

'Demonic'

Absolute state of them both. Demonic. — Larry Revolt (@LRevop) July 3, 2025

Maybe Not

Has she not heard of contraceptives? — JustBrowsing (@eczemaforever) July 3, 2025

A User Said ‘No Important Role in the World That Being a Mother’

The fruits of Feminism. There's no more important role in the world than being a mother. — YossarianLives🇻🇦🇬🇧🇺🇲🇦🇺🇨🇦🇳🇿✝️ (@YossarianLive10) July 3, 2025

‘Soulless on Full Display’

“I can’t remember” The soulless on full display — Ken 13%er (@Kenoughbtc) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)