Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light made India proud with its nomination at the 2025 BAFTA Awards. The film, featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, was nominated in the Best Film Not in the English Language category but ultimately lost to Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language French musical crime film. Set in Mumbai, All We Imagine As Light explores the life of Nurse Prabha, whose routine is disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while her roommate, Anu, seeks intimacy with her boyfriend amidst the city's chaos. For the unaware, the Indian film also missed out on a win at the 82nd Golden Globes. BAFTA Awards 2025 Winners - LIVE Updates: ‘Conclave’ Wins Best Editing at 78th British Academy Film Awards – See Full List.

'Emilia Pérez' Triumphs Over 'All We Imagine As Light' at BAFTA 2025

‘Emilia Pérez’ wins ‘Best Film Not in the English Language’ at the 2025 BAFTAs. pic.twitter.com/UA9E5XyO3m — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 16, 2025

Watch 'All We Imagine As Light' Trailer:

