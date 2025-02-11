With less than a week left, anticipation builds for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, set to take place on Sunday (February 16) at 7 PM GMT. Hosted by David Tennant for the second consecutive year, the star-studded ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Indian viewers can enjoy the event as well, as it will be streamed live and exclusively on Lionsgate Play on February 17 (Monday) at 12:30 AM IST. This prestigious event celebrates the best in British cinema, with film enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the glitzy night. BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Earns Nomination for Best Film Not in the English Language Category.

BAFTA Awards 2025 - Where to Watch Live & Online

The one and only David Tennant ✨ Your host for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025. Tune in Sunday 16 February at 7pm GMT on BBC One and iPlayer 👀 📸 Zoe McConnell#EEBAFTAs #DavidTennant #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/i927E4Lhhe — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 4, 2025

