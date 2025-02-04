Lily Allen and David Harbour began dating in 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Shortly after obtaining their marriage certificate, they tied the knot on September 7, 2020, in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator. Now, after four years of marriage, the couple is reportedly parting ways. A source told PEOPLE that the “Smile” singer’s marriage to the Stranger Things actor is ‘crumbling’, leading to their ‘split’. In December 2024, rumours surfaced about their separation after Allen’s profile was allegedly spotted on the dating app Raya. However, neither the couple nor their representatives have confirmed the split or the allegations. Lily Allen Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid David Harbour Split Rumours.

Lily Allen & David Harbour Split After Four Years of Marriage

