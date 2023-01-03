While the first season of 1899 received great critical success upon its release, the series has been sadly cancelled by Netflix after its first season. Created by the creators of Dark and starring Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann and more, the series was viewed by many people upon its release as it brought forward the same sense of mystery. 1899 Review: Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann Elevate This Engagingly Enigmatic Mystery Series From the Creators of ‘Dark’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

'1899' has been canceled by Netflix after 1 season pic.twitter.com/p3w4cWGo0p — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 2, 2023

