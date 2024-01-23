2024 Oscar nomination list has stirred considerable buzz among netizens as it unveiled a highly competitive lineup, showcasing the exceptional talent and diversity in the film industry. However, what caught the attention of many was the absence of acclaimed names like Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Charles Melton from the nominations. The exclusion of these prominent figures sparked discussions and debates across social media platforms, with fans expressing surprise and disappointment. While the Oscars are known for recognising outstanding performances and contributions to the cinematic world, the absence of these well-regarded individuals adds an element of unpredictability to this year's awards ceremony, leaving fans eager to see how the competition unfolds and who ultimately takes home the coveted statuettes. Oscars 2024 Nominations Out! Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things Lead Nominees for 96th Academy Awards - See Full List.

Well, We Can't Deny:

The Leonardo DiCaprio snub is very real for me because he’s in so many movies he literally breaks the fourth wall every time I see him perform. I’m just thinking the whole time, “hey that’s Leonardo DiCaprio!” I can’t take him seriously now — trisha paytas apologist (@isabellajaltman) January 23, 2024

Rage? Hell Yeah

greta gerwig best director snub... charles melton best supporting actor snub...zac efron best lead snub... you will PAY for your crimes @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/CziY0rLeqK — nisha (@nishatrix) January 23, 2024

Wait What????

Heartbroken For Sure:

Dominic Sessa AND Charles Melton snub pic.twitter.com/R6STR4JFYH — Justin is Editing (@jeepers_justin) January 23, 2024

Raise Your Hand If You Agree...

The Greta Lee snub, the Margot Robbie snub, the Charles Melton snub, the Julianne Moore and NATALIE PORTMAN snub #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/jtoyumjIWr — cam hump (@Cameron_Hump) January 23, 2024

Apt!!!

me at the academy for the charles melton, greta gerwig and margot robbie snub pic.twitter.com/YHOabNMDcx — amelia :) (@ameliastrashbin) January 23, 2024

