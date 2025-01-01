On New Year’s Eve, Netflix unveiled the highly anticipated first poster for Squid Game Season 3, confirming its arrival in 2025. Amidst the excitement, rumours surfaced, with OSEN reporting that American superstar Leonardo DiCaprio is "set to appear" in the survival thriller. The speculation about Titanic star DiCaprio being part of Squid Game's next season thrilled fans of the Korean hit. However, Netflix swiftly debunked the claims. A representative firmly stated , “The rumours are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 are entirely unfounded.” ‘Squid Game Season 3’ Release Date: Netflix Confirms Hwang Dong Hyuk’s Survival Thriller Arrives in 2025; Check Out First Poster!

레오나르도 디카프리오 ‘오징어 게임’ 시즌 3 출연 예정 OSEN 취재 결과, 이미 모든 촬영을 마쳤고 분량은 많지 않으며, 스포일러를 우려해 정확한 캐릭터 등은 베일에 싸여있다고 함 올 하반기 공개 예정https://t.co/QcTrVMUC5e pic.twitter.com/6Bl8FbKDBN — 우아한 (@uahan2) January 1, 2025

Netflix Denies Rumors Of Leonardo DiCaprio Appearing In "#SquidGame3" + Confirms 2025 Releasehttps://t.co/ULpk5qCR4P pic.twitter.com/hB7gqvfUap — Soompi (@soompi) January 1, 2025

