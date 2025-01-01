On New Year’s Eve, Netflix unveiled the highly anticipated first poster for Squid Game Season 3, confirming its arrival in 2025. Amidst the excitement, rumours surfaced, with OSEN reporting that American superstar Leonardo DiCaprio is "set to appear" in the survival thriller. The speculation about Titanic star DiCaprio being part of Squid Game's next season thrilled fans of the Korean hit. However, Netflix swiftly debunked the claims. A representative firmly stated , “The rumours are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 are entirely unfounded.” ‘Squid Game Season 3’ Release Date: Netflix Confirms Hwang Dong Hyuk’s Survival Thriller Arrives in 2025; Check Out First Poster!

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Squid Game 3'?

Netflix Says Leonardo DiCaprio Is Not Part of 'Squid Game 3'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)