On January 31, BLACKPINK's Jennie unveiled her latest single, Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike, along with a captivating music video. The visual, directed by Bradley & Pablo, opens with Riverdale actor Charles Melton delivering a eulogy at Jennie's funeral. The scene quickly shifts to a series of flashbacks, portraying the tragic events that lead to her untimely demise. In these haunting vignettes, Jennie and Charles Melton’s characters share several passionate yet perilous dates, all culminating in fatal outcomes for Jennie. The song itself is a mellow track that explores the magnetic yet toxic pull of a relationship. Love Hangover is the third single from Jennie’s highly anticipated solo debut album, Ruby. BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 Show, K-Pop Idol Steals the Spotlight in Dazzling Gown (See Pics & Video).

Love Hangover Track

