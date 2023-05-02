What do you do when you're super late, no dressed-up properly for any event? Obviously, you run and try to reach your destination without waiting any time. The same happened with singer A$ap Rocky, where he jumps through the crowd and pushes a fan's face while reaching his hotel for the event. Pregnant Rihanna Arrives With A$AP Rocky at Met Gala 2023! RiRi Wows Everyone in Valentino Floral Hooded Gown at the Event (View Pics).

Check The Video Here:

A$AP Rocky jumps through the crowd to get to the hotel to get ready for the #MetGala 😭 pic.twitter.com/vPVW8SLFpY — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 1, 2023

