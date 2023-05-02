Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): The queen of the Met Gala has arrived with her partner finally! Keeping the fashion world waiting, the 'Diamonds' singer Rihanna came fashionably late after 10 PM but did not fail expectations as she wowed with her stunning maternity wear.

Rihanna wore a long skirt and an enormous floral hood, all in white, with sunglasses and gloves from Valentino's collection. As reported by the Washington Post, Rihanna said on the red carpet she felt "good, very expensive."

Rihanna even managed to keep the surprise quotient of her dress alive even after she was photographed en route to the event with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. She wore a notch-collar brown fur coat, which she removed or swapped for the more alien Valentino ensemble.

The singer, who is pregnant with her second child, displayed her baby bump in a white ensemble.

Rocky wore a plaid skirt and sparkly jeans teaming it up with multiple Gucci belts. The rapper paid tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld with his white button-down shirt, black tie and blazer.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label. (ANI)

