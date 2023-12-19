Alec Baldwin faced verbal attacks from anti-Israel demonstrators as hundreds gathered, demanding Israel to 'go to hell.' At Penn Station and Grand Central Station in New York on December 18, the actor encountered heated exchanges with protesters. 'Shut your f**king mouth,' Baldwin yelled amidst the tension. Accused of supporting Israel and labeled as lacking shame, he was escorted by NYPD officers. ‘No Wonder Why Hitler Wanted to Get Rid of Them”: Citibank’s Female Employee Fired Over Anti-Israel Post.

Alec Baldwin Gets in Shouting Match With Anti-Israel Protesters:

Pro-Palestinian protestor to actor Alec Baldwin “You work in Hollywood. So do you condemn Israel?” The antisemitism is dripping from the question. No wonder Baldwin lost his temper. pic.twitter.com/ERAcnTIBnB — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) December 19, 2023

