Hilaria Baldwin faced backlash from her followers after she appeared to snap at her husband, Alec Baldwin, during a red carpet event at the grand opening of Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City on March 17. While Hilaria was answering the reporter’s question, Alec interrupted her saying, “It’s gonna be great. You’re a winner.” To this, Hilaria replied, “Oh my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking. No, When I’m talking, you’re not talking.” ALec responded, “Sorry.” In response to the fallout, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin released the Instagram Reel, in which they appeared to address the incident with a sense of humour. Alec Baldwin jokingly references ‘manterrupting,’ a term that refers to the act of a man interrupting a woman in conversation as part of the playful skit. Colleen Hoover ‘Drunk’ Viral Video? ‘It Ends With Us’ Author’s Bizarre and Unsettling Instagram Stories Spark Concern Among Fans Over Her Wellbeing!.

Watch Couple's Reaction Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Red Carpet Interview Which Went Viral:

