NYPD shuts down Times Square in New York City to investigate ‘suspicious’ package | Image used to representative purpose (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Monday, August 18, blocked an area of Times Square in New York City (NYC) and advised people to avoid the intersection "due to an active police investigation." Media reports suggested a suspicious package had been found at the NYPD building in Times Square. "Avoid the area of West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan ... Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area," the department said in a post on X. More details are awaited. US: FBI Stops Teen Planning Chlorine Bomb Attack and Mass Shooting at Theatre in Washington’s Kelso.

Times Square Bomb Scare

DEVELOPING: NYPD has blocked off an area of Times Square, in New York City, to investigate a suspicious package. -Reports — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) August 18, 2025

NYPD Issues Advisory

ADVISORY: Due to an active police investigation, avoid the area of West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan within the confines of @NYPDMTS. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/csoK013son — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 18, 2025

