New York City Mayor Eric Adams has directed the New York Police Department to step up security at sensitive Jewish community locations across the city after the killings of two Israeli Embassy staffers in a Washington, DC shooting. "Devastated by the senseless killing outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. We’re keeping the victims in our prayers and have directed the NYPD to increase security at sensitive locations for the Jewish community here in NYC," Eric Adams posted on X, formerly Twitter. "This act of hateful violence is exactly what it means to globalize the intifada. Let me be clear — antisemitic violence has no place in our country," he added. On Wednesday evening, two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, were shot and killed near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. Washington Shooting: 2 Israel Embassy Employees Killed in Shooting Outside Capital Jewish Museum in US; Gunman Shouted ‘Free Palestine’ While Being Arrested, Says Report.

