Blueface was recently arrested in LA when him and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock were sitting on a bench. Around 6-8 undercover cops, who were parked in unmarked cars showed up to where he was and cornered him and arrested him after throwing him up against the wall. He is also facing an additional charge for shooting a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft. Police Arrests Rapper Blueface for Possession of Concealed Firearm.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

