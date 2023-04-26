After the shocking events of season 1, And Just Like That season 2 has given fans some good news and reunited Aidan and Carrie! It is certain that new changes are coming our way when Harry and Charlotte's daughter Lily says she's ready to lose her virginity. And Miranda and Che's budding relationship will also be taking a big step. Things are about to get exciting! And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker Photographed in the Iconic Wedding Dress From Sex and the City Movie While Filming for Season 2.

