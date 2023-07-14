The first poster for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was released, and while fans of the previous two films are happy, one couldn't help but notice that there is something off about the poster itself. Looking extremely photoshopped, fans were quick to call it out and asked maybe if the poster itself was "AI generated." With some hilarious reactions towards it, here's what fans had to say. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: Nia Vardalos’ Third Sequel Begins Filming in Athens, Greece.

Just Might Be...

Is this poster AI generated? 💀 — Jack Lawson (@jackhlawson) July 13, 2023

Mess...

who photoshopped this mess?? — KYnadian, eh? (@kyolxo) July 13, 2023

A Few More Photoshopped Posters...

In honor of the new My Big Fat Greek Wedding film/poster, here are some of my favorite horribly photoshopped posters that immediately popped to mind. https://t.co/4s2EyMfawn pic.twitter.com/LIvRrOAK7m — matt has just about had it (@_shutupmatt) July 13, 2023

A Fitting Description!

this is like if you asked someone to make photorealistic art of people but they really wanted to draw them as sims 4 characters https://t.co/0eNlJBFusi — julie🏳️‍⚧️ (@julieteemeow) July 14, 2023

Another Fitting Description!

I want to scream this looks like one of those hyperrealistic illustrated childrens bible books you see in the kids room at church https://t.co/J5wRkhZUdI — J5TT (@J5TT_L) July 14, 2023

