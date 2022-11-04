Sarah Jessica Parker, who is popularly known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, is currently filming for season two of And Just Like That… which is a revival and a sequel of the HBO television series. Carrie’s couture wedding gown from Vivienne Westwood is one of the iconic outfits from Sex and the City and Sarah was recently photographed in that outfit while she was filming for the second season two of the upcoming series. Take a look at the pictures below: And Just Like That Season 2: John Corbett to Reprise His Role as Aidan Shaw in the HBO Max Series, Confirms Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sarah Jessica Parker In The Iconic Wedding Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

And Just Like That Season 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That... (@justlikethatmax)

