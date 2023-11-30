Step aside, Carrie Bradshaw! We have new girl group in town. There's a new project in the works. Bunim/Murray Productions is developing a reality dating series inspired by Candace Bushnell's original Sex and the City book. Named Is There Still Sex in The City, this unscripted spinoff will follow four friends in their fifties navigating the complexities of dating. Seeking a love, they're prepared to exchange their city lifestyles for a shot at a dating utopia. Sarah Jessica Parker Aka Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw Looks Delightful in Pink and Blue Lehenga at ‘And Just Like That…’ Sets (View Pics).

Reality Dating Series Is There Still Sex In The City Under Works:

A reality dating series based on ‘Sex and the City’ is in the works titled ‘Is There Still Sex in the City.’ It will follow four women in their 50s living together, who will have their pick of a different group of men in each episode. pic.twitter.com/5frOC6s83w — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2023

