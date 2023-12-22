Annette Bening, initially scheduled to receive the Golden Medallion for her remarkable cinematic contributions at September's Telluride Film Festival 2023, regrettably couldn't attend due to the actors' strike. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will now be honoured at a special event in Los Angeles on January 6, 2024. Meg Ryan will present her with the award during the event. Annette Bening Birthday Special: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Veteran Actress.

Annette Bening To Receive Golden Medallion Award At TFF:

