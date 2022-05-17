Chris Pine's directorial debut Poolman is shaping up to have quite the amazing cast as another two high-profile actors have joined the film. Ariana DeBose and Jennifer Jason Leigh have joined the film. They will star alongside Annette Bening and Danny DeVito in the film that follows Pine's character Darren Barrenman, who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block. All the Old Knives Movie Review: Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton’s Espionage Thriller is an Effective, Engaging Watch (LatestLY Exclusive).

