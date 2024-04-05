Chris Pine makes his directorial debut with the upcoming thriller comedy Poolman. Pine takes on the role of Darren Barrenman, a pool attendant entangled in unravelling the schemes of a corrupt politician, alongside his mysterious partner-in-crime, played by DeWanda Wise. As excitement builds, a poster has been released featuring Pine sporting a distinctive long beard, adding to the anticipation surrounding this promising project. The film is all set to hit theatres on May 10. Poolman: Chris Pine's Directorial Debut Adds Ariana DeBose and Jennifer Jason Leigh to the Cast.

Poolman's New Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rotten Tomatoes (@rottentomatoes)

