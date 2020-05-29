Annette Bening Birthday Special: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Veteran Actress

As she turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about Annette Bening (picture credit - Instagram)

Annette Bening is the ultimate 21st-century woman – both on and off the screen. Ever since she began her career in 1980, she has appeared in a lot of big films playing a variety of roles. It took her eight years to make a transition to the big screen from the stage. First, she was with the Colorado Shakespeare Festival company in 1980. She was also a member of the acting company at the American Conservatory Theater where she played Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare's Macbeth.

In 1988 she made her film debut with the film The Great Outdoors ever since then there has been no looking back for Annette, who is celebrating her 62nd birthday today. As she turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about her life.

Annette is married and has four children

Bening first got married to choreographer J. Seven White in 1984. However, the marriage ran its course pretty soon and they divorced each other in 1991. Shortly after, in 1992, she married Warren Beatty. They have four children together.

She is an ordained minister

Multiple Oscar-nominations are not the only highlight of Annette's life so far. She is also reportedly an ordained minister being ordained by the Universal Life Church. Annette Bening Describes Her 'Captain Marvel' Character as 'God-like Entity'.

Spent a year on a charter boat

Believe it or not, but Annette spent almost a year on a charter boat, working as a cook. We are not making this up, this is true. This was right after her graduation from Patrick Henry High School in 1975.

Loves watching documentaries

Annette is a fan of documentaries. So, if you are living with her, you will often see her watching a docudrama on her TV. She especially digs on true crime documentaries. We wish Annette a very happy birthday. Hope she is keeping it low-key given the current global pandemic.