Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson attended the Telluride Film Festival and treated the paps with a photo together. The snaps went viral on the internet with fans feeling happy to see Mr and Mrs Grey of Fifity Shades Of Grey united.

Check Out The Picture Below:

NEW: Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson at Telluride Film Festival. #JamieDornan pic.twitter.com/GuIfwaWEnt — Jamie Dornan Updates (@jamiedornanpt) September 4, 2021

