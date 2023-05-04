Anyone But You has fans genuinely excited to see Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell grace the big screens with this R-Rated romcom. From the absolutely hot behind-the-scenes photos to the promoting the film together at CinemaCon, the two actors have shown sizzling chemistry behind-the-scenes. So if offscreen their chemistry is this good then imagine what it will be onscreen? However, while we wait for the film to release in December, lets check out seven BTS pics of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell that leave us too excited to watch their onscreen chemistry. Anyone But You: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s R-Rated Romantic Comedy to Hit Theatres on December 15.

Two Leads of a Film Have Never Looked This Hot...

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney on the set of their upcoming rom-com 📸 (via @GlenPowell_Army) https://t.co/E4kyUyEF0s — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 8, 2023

Promoting a Film Has Never Looked This Good...

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell at #CinemaCon 2023 pic.twitter.com/P7udKf5tSa — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) April 26, 2023

Pushing the Right Agenda...

pushing the sydney sweeney and glen powell agenda with photos of them so far pic.twitter.com/rHsqCpNXC1 — keyonté’s succession era (@fionapplepharb) April 25, 2023

Kiss of the Year Incoming!

“A movie highlight was a Superman scene where Glen Powell jumped out of a helicopter before engaging Sydney Sweeney in a hot kiss.” — @TheNerdStash pic.twitter.com/QaJnqwziZc — Best of Sydney Sweeney (@SydneyArchives) April 26, 2023

Here is Hoping the Chemistry in the Film Lives Up to the Hype...

What Glen Powell and #sydneysweeney have is chemistry. Right? Anyway, they hot, their movie gonna be hot. How do we care. Right? pic.twitter.com/xIKgbmWxDc — The Movie Culture (@themovieculture) April 24, 2023

Reading Scripts Together!

⭐️ Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Reading scripts on the beach in Australia. Glen Powell e Sydney Sweeney ensaiando na praia na Australia.#glenpowell #topgunmaverick #devotionmovie #maverick #hangman pic.twitter.com/qMTvX4xkIZ — Glen Powell Army (@GlenPowell_Army) April 28, 2023

And We Patiently Wait for December to Arrive...

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's 'ANYONE BUT YOU' rom-com will be R-rated. The film has officially wrapped today.#CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/KupUGXmcqq — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) April 25, 2023

