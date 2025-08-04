Actress Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, is at the centre of attention again, not just for her recent American Eagle denim campaign, but for her newly revealed Republican voter registration in Florida. Speaking on Sunday, August 3, US President Donald Trump joined in the wave when a reporter mentioned Sweeney’s Republican affiliation. “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans ... I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!” Donald Trump said. The comment comes amid controversy over the campaign’s cheeky tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes”. Sweeney, widely recognised for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, registered as a Republican on June 14, 2024, according to The Guardian. Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Gets Mocked by Doja Cat on TikTok (Watch Video).

Donald Trump on Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad Controversy

JUST IN - Trump: Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican? Now I love her ad. If she is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic pic.twitter.com/J1cBtbhAsK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 4, 2025

