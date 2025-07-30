Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad has sparked controversy and the wrath doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Amid the ongoing criticism, a photo of a Japanese woman in formal attire has gone viral, with social media users comparing her with Sweeney. Her original photo was used on an X post (formerly Twitter), pitting the ‘salarywoman’ SAO against the Euphoria star. Captioned “which way western man,” the post has been viewed over 36 million times, with users debating which of the models they prefer. The virality has resulted in social media users following the ‘salarywoman.’ But who is she? Following her fame, SAO used her popularity to start a YouTube channel with a YouTube short that had an introductory video of her. The description of the YouTube channel “Saori Araki” (SAO) reads, “I’m a Japanese salarywoman. You can call me SAO! I’ll be uploading more fun and engaging videos, so I’d love for you to grow this channel with me!” She already has over 12K subscribers on her channel, with the YouTube short garnering more than 90K views. Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Jeans Ad Goes Viral, Sparks Reactions Online With Her ‘Great Jeans’ AE Campaign.

Japanese 'Salarywoman' Pitted Against Sydney Sweeney

which way western man pic.twitter.com/rPZOyBzq5O — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) July 27, 2025

Here's SAO's Original Post

Watch Video of Sao, Japanese Woman Pitted Against Sydney Sweeney:

This Is How the Internet Reacted

They are both cute. The one of the right clearly has a boss ass job while the one on the left is literally just a model. I’ll pick the one on the right any day anytime based on that but unfortunately my biology has this thing called a type and I specifically have a type. If… — ZotBot (@M_Zot_ike) July 27, 2025

Japanese Woman Pitted Against Sydney Sweeney

They're both beautiful, the actual choice would come down to who they are. Is one an overpriveleged narcissist who expects to be worshipped for how they look and the other someone who would be grateful and caring to someone who wishes to share their life with them? Looks are not… — BlackAngus (@BlackAngus_GotN) July 29, 2025

Point!

why not both — asuran (@0xAsuran) July 28, 2025

