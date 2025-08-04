American actress Sydney Sweeney, best known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, is grabbing attention for a recent denim advertisement with popular clothing brand American Eagle. Amid the backlash, an old video of the 27-year-old actress effortlessly handling a pistol at a shooting range has gone viral online. The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), is not recent and dates back to 2019. At that time, Sydney had posted two videos on her Instagram, showing her training at a practice range owned by renowned Hollywood weapons trainer Taran Butler. She had captioned the post: “Training for my next with @tarantactical.” This old video has resurfaced just as Sydney is facing criticism over her American Eagle campaign. The controversy stemmed from the campaign’s tagline, “#SydneySweeneyHasGreatJeans.” Many felt that the ad implied she had “great genes,” sparking debates online. However, the focus has now shifted to her impressive marksmanship. In the resurfaced video, Sydney is seen handling a pistol with remarkable ease and precision, showcasing shooting skills that surprised many netizens. Her professional and composed stance at the range is drawing widespread praise, even as discussions around her ad campaign continue. Donald Trump on Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad Controversy: ‘If She’s Republican, Her Advertisement Is Fantastic’, Says US President (Watch Video).

Sydney Sweeeney Shows Off Her Shooting Skills in Viral Video

Video of Sydney Sweeney showing off her shooting skill👀 pic.twitter.com/pj2Bk5AME1 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 2, 2025

Netizens React to Sydney Sweeney’s Viral Video

Can she get any hotter? — McTyasha (@McTyasha) August 2, 2025

Yeahhh

sydney sweeney haters are literally in shambles rn — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) August 2, 2025

True

The world is healing — Cee (@sorealCee) August 2, 2025

Jack of All Trades

She’s a jack of all trades — Aim (@AimMetaX) August 2, 2025

We Deserve To Know!

What can’t see do — Sauce (@Crypto_Sauce) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)