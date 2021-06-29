Now that restrictions have eased, shoots of premiere movies have begun. Aquaman 2, Knives Out and John Wick 4 have started filming. The three films are expected to release in 2022. Knives Out 2 is getting shot in Greece.

Production has begun today on three highly anticipated films: • Knives Out 2 • John Wick 4 • Aquaman 2 All three are set to be released in 2022. Which one are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/HKhg7Y9ejX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)